U S Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 410,431 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $91,025,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,086 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,100,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $11,652,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of KGC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 144,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,945,415. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.