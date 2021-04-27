UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 20,942 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $18.22.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

GTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

