UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of CTS worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,037,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,941,000 after buying an additional 257,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CTS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,626,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,497,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CTS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CTS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 365,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $123.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.