UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 504,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 458,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,985,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 173,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 62,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $148.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.86. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $98.08 and a 12 month high of $148.42.

