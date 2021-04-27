UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,202,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,575,000 after buying an additional 46,502 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 584,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 98,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 109,707 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SMP. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $977.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.