UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,800 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 38,103 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 303,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after buying an additional 167,370 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

AXNX opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,883 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $96,823.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,237.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $1,540,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,833 shares of company stock valued at $11,503,570. 25.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.