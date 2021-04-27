UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,390 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASH. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at $901,868.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

