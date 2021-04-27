UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Down to $15.38

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.38, but opened at $15.00. UBS Group shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 92,309 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

