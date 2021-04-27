UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.420-0.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.730-1.820 EPS.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.80. 2,801,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,790. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 106.37, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.58.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

