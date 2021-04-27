Umbrella Network Price Down 5.3% This Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $13.40 million and $2.10 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00031611 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009395 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

