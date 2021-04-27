Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 287,688 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Umpqua by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 50,558 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Umpqua by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at $44,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UMPQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

UMPQ stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

