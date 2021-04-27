Under Armour (UAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Under Armour to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UAA opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

