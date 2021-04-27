Unify (UNIFY) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Unify has a market cap of $89,788.14 and $20,852.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unify has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Unify coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unify Profile

Unify is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Buying and Selling Unify

