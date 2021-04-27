UniLayer Market Cap Reaches $74.12 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. UniLayer has a total market cap of $74.12 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for $3.70 or 0.00006767 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 52.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.61 or 0.00779862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00095824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,340.11 or 0.07933898 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

LAYER is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.