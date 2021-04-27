Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $252.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $239.00 to $252.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.57.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $224.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $226.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.42. The stock has a market cap of $149.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

