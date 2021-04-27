United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,638 shares of company stock valued at $583,516. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

