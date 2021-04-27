United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $19.95 on Tuesday, reaching $195.76. 248,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.19 and its 200-day moving average is $166.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $181.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.16.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

