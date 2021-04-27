United Rentals (URI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. United Rentals has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Rentals to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of URI opened at $324.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Rentals has a one year low of $105.02 and a one year high of $341.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.17 and a 200 day moving average of $258.16.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

