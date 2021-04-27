Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $145.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $86.64 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

