Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UHS opened at $145.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.82. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $86.64 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

