Upwork (UPWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Upwork to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Upwork has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Upwork to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Upwork has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $63.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

