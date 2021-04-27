USDJ (USDJ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.21 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDJ has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $15.45 million and $16.21 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.42 or 0.00277814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.40 or 0.01054206 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00027043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.00 or 0.00716298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,887.08 or 1.00039176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST. USDJ’s official website is just.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

