USDX (USDX) Price Tops $0.17

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006621 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00014305 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000122 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

