V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Holdings Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 83.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,462 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA grew its stake in V.F. by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 156,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in V.F. by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $6,594,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average is $81.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of -675.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

