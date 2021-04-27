Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $308.00 at Truist Securities

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $293.50.

NYSE:MTN opened at $326.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.98. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

