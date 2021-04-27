Valobit Trading Up 66.5% Over Last 7 Days (VBIT)

Valobit (CURRENCY:VBIT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. Valobit has a market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $21,577.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Valobit has traded up 66.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Valobit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00061503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.00274885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.23 or 0.01044524 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00025874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.02 or 0.00716144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,536.49 or 1.01196349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,172,980 coins. Valobit’s official website is valobit.io. Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valobit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valobit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valobit using one of the exchanges listed above.

