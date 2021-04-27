Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.64. 37,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,291. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $153.76.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

