Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Boosted by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

