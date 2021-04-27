Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $273,061,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.08. 51,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,037. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $173.93 and a 1-year high of $277.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.67.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

