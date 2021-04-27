Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

