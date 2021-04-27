Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,119. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $384.45.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

