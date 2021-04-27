Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 648,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 12,165,300 shares.The stock last traded at $7.39 and had previously closed at $6.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VXRT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vaxart by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vaxart by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Vaxart by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vaxart by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

