Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

