Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,093 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $948,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after purchasing an additional 591,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

STM stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

