Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 978 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $376.88 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.53 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.00.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.78.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

