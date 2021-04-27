Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,832,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,084,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,577,000 after purchasing an additional 267,391 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,219,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,205,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

KRNT stock opened at $103.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.63 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

