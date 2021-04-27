Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 428 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

VGK stock opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.24. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $66.82.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

