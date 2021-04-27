Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Verano in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.58. Verano has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÃV. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

