VeriCoin (VRC) Price Up 9% Over Last Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and $5,705.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,382.05 or 1.00121681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00041970 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010632 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00138893 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000971 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001823 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,604,007 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

