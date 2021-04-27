Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.99

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 59441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

