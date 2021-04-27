VICI Properties (VICI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. VICI Properties has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.82-1.87 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. On average, analysts expect VICI Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.