Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VICR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

VICR stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.24. Vicor has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $104.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 520.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $191,014.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,869.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $88,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,786. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $17,595,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 131,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,451,000 after purchasing an additional 124,668 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,933,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,402,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

