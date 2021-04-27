View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of View in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $8.67 on Monday. View has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $13.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in View stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

About View

View, Inc designs and manufactures glass systems for workplace, healthcare, education, and hospitality projects. It markets its products through direct sales and representatives in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Soladigm, Inc and changed its name to View, Inc in November 2012.

