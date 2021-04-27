Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Position Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $959.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

