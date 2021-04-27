Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WNC. Vertical Research began coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $959.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. Wabash National has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,348,000 after purchasing an additional 462,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 617,491 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,721,000 after acquiring an additional 462,070 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,341,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after buying an additional 261,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 132,731 shares during the last quarter.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

