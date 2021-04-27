Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Raised by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Walmart stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.66. 166,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,124,982. The company has a market cap of $390.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.19. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

