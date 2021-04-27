Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.0% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after purchasing an additional 480,279 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after purchasing an additional 497,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,220,715,000 after purchasing an additional 138,861 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.58. The stock had a trading volume of 136,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,124,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.19. The firm has a market cap of $390.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

