Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 42,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 198,699 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.53. 89,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,124,982. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.19. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $390.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.