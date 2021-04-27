Warburg Research Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €112.00 Price Target

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been given a €112.00 ($131.76) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Stratec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ETR SBS opened at €113.80 ($133.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €113.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €120.60. Stratec has a 1-year low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a 1-year high of €145.00 ($170.59).

Stratec Company Profile

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

