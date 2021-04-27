Washington Trust Bank Sells 173 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

